FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth $19,489,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter worth $317,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,038,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. 89.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $394.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $413.13.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.95, for a total transaction of $927,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,348.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.95, for a total transaction of $927,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,348.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.55, for a total transaction of $134,519.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,572.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,407 shares of company stock worth $4,482,202 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDS opened at $441.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $394.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $403.63. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $345.92 and a 12-month high of $495.39.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $488.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.06 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 44.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 34.94%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

