FD Technologies (LON:FDP) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,966.01

FD Technologies Plc (LON:FDP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,966.01 ($23.76) and traded as low as GBX 1,828 ($22.09). FD Technologies shares last traded at GBX 1,848 ($22.33), with a volume of 9,399 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FD Technologies in a report on Friday, August 5th.

The firm has a market cap of £517.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,034.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,994.09 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,969.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.17, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.61.

In other news, insider Virginia Gambale acquired 2,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,839 ($22.22) per share, with a total value of £50,002.41 ($60,418.57).

FD Technologies Plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting, and Software segments. It provides KX, a technology for real-time data analytics and data management; First Derivative, a technology-led service for capital markets; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive account-based marketing solution.

