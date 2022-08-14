FD Technologies (LON:FDP) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,966.01

FD Technologies Plc (LON:FDP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,966.01 ($23.76) and traded as low as GBX 1,828 ($22.09). FD Technologies shares last traded at GBX 1,848 ($22.33), with a volume of 9,399 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FD Technologies in a report on Friday, August 5th.
FD Technologies Stock Down 1.4 %
The firm has a market cap of £517.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,034.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,994.09 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,969.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.17, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.61.
Insider Transactions at FD Technologies
FD Technologies Company Profile
FD Technologies Plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting, and Software segments. It provides KX, a technology for real-time data analytics and data management; First Derivative, a technology-led service for capital markets; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive account-based marketing solution.
