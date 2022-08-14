Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Receives $124.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.67.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $143.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $133.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $126.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

FRT opened at $111.68 on Thursday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $92.02 and a one year high of $140.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.13.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Federal Realty Investment Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 123.70%.

In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, Director David W. Faeder purchased 10,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $95.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,549.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,467.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federal Realty Investment Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,481,079,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,816,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $962,292,000 after acquiring an additional 351,320 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,559,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,030,577,000 after acquiring an additional 372,411 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $983,225,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,185,000 after acquiring an additional 14,201 shares during the period. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.