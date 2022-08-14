Field Trip Health (FTRP) to Release Earnings on Monday

Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter.

Field Trip Health Stock Performance

Shares of Field Trip Health stock opened at $0.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.43 million and a PE ratio of -1.10. The company has a current ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.83 and its 200 day moving average is $1.13. Field Trip Health has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $6.41.

Institutional Trading of Field Trip Health

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Field Trip Health stock. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 86,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Cibc World Market Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Field Trip Health as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Field Trip Health

Field Trip Health Ltd. engages in the development and delivery of psychedelic- assisted therapies in North America. The company operates Field Trip Health Centres that provide psychedelic therapies; offers Field Trip Digital apps; operates Field Trip Discovery, a drug development division that develops the next generation of psychedelic molecules; and provides ketamine-assisted therapy for the treatment of depression, anxiety, addiction, and other conditions.

Further Reading

