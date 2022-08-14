Financial Contrast: Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) versus American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREB)

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) and American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREB – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Karat Packaging and American Rebel’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Karat Packaging $364.24 million 1.02 $20.78 million $1.13 16.61 American Rebel N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Karat Packaging has higher revenue and earnings than American Rebel.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

19.7% of Karat Packaging shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.3% of American Rebel shares are owned by institutional investors. 71.6% of Karat Packaging shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Karat Packaging and American Rebel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karat Packaging 5.41% 16.93% 10.33% American Rebel N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Karat Packaging and American Rebel, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Karat Packaging 0 0 1 0 3.00 American Rebel 0 0 0 0 N/A

Karat Packaging presently has a consensus price target of $31.00, indicating a potential upside of 65.16%. Given Karat Packaging’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Karat Packaging is more favorable than American Rebel.

Summary

Karat Packaging beats American Rebel on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Karat Packaging

Karat Packaging Inc. manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand. The company offers its products to domestic and regional distributors, restaurant chains, retail establishments, and online customers. It also provides new product development, design, printing, and logistics services. Karat Packaging Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Chino, California.

About American Rebel

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. designs and markets branded safes, and personal security and self-defense products. The company offers home, office, and personal safes, as well as vault doors; concealed carry backpacks; and a range of concealed carry jackets, vests, coats, and T-shirts for men and women. It also provides accessories, such as back-over and back-under handgun hangers, ballistic shields, safe light kits, moisture guards, and rifle rod kits. The company markets its products through regional retailers; and specialty safe, sporting goods, hunting, and firearms stores, as well as online through own website and e-commerce platforms. American Rebel Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Nashville, Kansas.

