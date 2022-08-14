First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Given New $18.50 Price Target at Cowen

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Cowen from $15.00 to $18.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

FWRG has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.14.

First Watch Restaurant Group Stock Performance

Shares of FWRG opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 257.18. First Watch Restaurant Group has a one year low of $11.57 and a one year high of $25.46.

Insider Activity at First Watch Restaurant Group

Institutional Trading of First Watch Restaurant Group

In other news, CFO H Melville Hope III acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.84 per share, for a total transaction of $27,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,358,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 27.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,442,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,829,000 after acquiring an additional 307,925 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,995,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 347.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 145,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 113,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 110.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 178,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 93,844 shares in the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of March 23, 2022, it operated 341 company-owned restaurants and 94 franchised restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

Featured Articles

