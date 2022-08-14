Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIAC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 62.8% from the July 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Focus Impact Acquisition

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIAC. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,469,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $737,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Focus Impact Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,886,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Focus Impact Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,960,000. 30.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Focus Impact Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Focus Impact Acquisition stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. Focus Impact Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $10.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.93.

Focus Impact Acquisition Company Profile

Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the education technology, technology-enabled manufacturing and services, and financial and healthcare technology sectors.

