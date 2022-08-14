Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIAC) Short Interest Up 62.8% in July

Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIAC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 62.8% from the July 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Focus Impact Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Focus Impact Acquisition stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.93. Focus Impact Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $10.44.

Institutional Trading of Focus Impact Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition by 318.2% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,254,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,459,000 after acquiring an additional 954,666 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,960,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,509,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in Focus Impact Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,416,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Focus Impact Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,886,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.64% of the company’s stock.

About Focus Impact Acquisition

Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the education technology, technology-enabled manufacturing and services, and financial and healthcare technology sectors.

