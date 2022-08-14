Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 171,853 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 48,918 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Fortive were worth $10,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Fortive by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Fortive by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fortive by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Stock Performance

FTV stock opened at $68.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.40. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $52.47 and a 52 week high of $79.87. The stock has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Fortive had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FTV shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Fortive from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price objective on Fortive in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Fortive to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.64.

Fortive Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

