Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Holdings Decreased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank reduced its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,590 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 128.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 49.8% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on FBHS shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $134.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.54.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:FBHS opened at $69.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.86 and a fifty-two week high of $109.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.56.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

