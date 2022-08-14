Founder SPAC (NASDAQ:FOUNW) Short Interest Update

Founder SPAC (NASDAQ:FOUNW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, an increase of 60.3% from the July 15th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Founder SPAC

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Founder SPAC by 281.0% in the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,427,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,013 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Founder SPAC in the first quarter valued at $503,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Founder SPAC in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Founder SPAC by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 312,499 shares during the period.

Founder SPAC Price Performance

Shares of FOUNW stock opened at $0.30 on Friday. Founder SPAC has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.29.

Founder SPAC Company Profile

Founder SPAC focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

