Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.17) price objective on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Developments presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,900.17 ($35.04).

Shares of FDEV stock opened at GBX 1,602 ($19.36) on Wednesday. Frontier Developments has a 1 year low of GBX 1,066 ($12.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,900 ($35.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.94, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,429.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,331.96. The company has a market cap of £631.56 million and a PE ratio of 4,450.00.

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. The company develops games across various platforms using its cross-platform technology, Cobra. It also publishes games developed by selected partner studios under its Frontier Foundry games label.

