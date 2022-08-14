Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Frontier Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Frontier Group from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Frontier Group Price Performance

Shares of ULCC opened at $14.30 on Wednesday. Frontier Group has a one year low of $8.19 and a one year high of $17.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.19 and its 200-day moving average is $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.34 and a beta of 1.48.

Institutional Trading of Frontier Group

Frontier Group ( NASDAQ:ULCC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Frontier Group had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 34.00%. The firm had revenue of $909.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. Frontier Group’s revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Frontier Group will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Frontier Group by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,562,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,199,000 after acquiring an additional 222,577 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Indigo Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the fourth quarter valued at $2,426,778,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,286,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the first quarter valued at $499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center.

