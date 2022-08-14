FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Issued By William Blair

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Flywire in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 10th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.34). The consensus estimate for Flywire’s current full-year earnings is ($0.32) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Flywire’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Flywire from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Flywire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Stephens began coverage on Flywire in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Flywire from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.43.

NASDAQ FLYW opened at $26.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -75.05 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.53. Flywire has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $57.41.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $56.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.61 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Flywire during the 4th quarter valued at $16,449,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Flywire by 500.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 50,556 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Flywire during the 1st quarter valued at $19,279,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Flywire by 549.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 733,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,927,000 after purchasing an additional 620,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Flywire during the 4th quarter valued at $5,895,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 1,240,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $24,313,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,299,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,867,730.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Flywire news, COO Rob Orgel sold 20,000 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,150,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 1,240,490 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $24,313,604.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,299,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,867,730.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,158,864 shares of company stock valued at $42,324,817. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

