FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc Issued By Lifesci Capital (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) – Lifesci Capital increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, August 9th. Lifesci Capital analyst A. Evertts now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.04) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.29). The consensus estimate for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.54) per share.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.60). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $15.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.29.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $409.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.91 and its 200 day moving average is $5.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $11.59.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 99,700 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M Jr raised its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 223,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 16,117 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. 59.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Avadel Pharmaceuticals news, Director Eric J. Ende bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.16 per share, for a total transaction of $32,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 114,900 shares in the company, valued at $248,184. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Avadel Pharmaceuticals news, Director Eric J. Ende bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.16 per share, for a total transaction of $32,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 114,900 shares in the company, valued at $248,184. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.14 per share, for a total transaction of $107,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,500 shares in the company, valued at $153,010. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 75,000 shares of company stock worth $155,400. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

