FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Workhorse Group Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for Workhorse Group in a report released on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now expects that the company will earn ($0.57) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.55). The consensus estimate for Workhorse Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.52) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Workhorse Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.20.

Workhorse Group Stock Up 10.7 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workhorse Group

NASDAQ WKHS opened at $4.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.34. Workhorse Group has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $10.59. The firm has a market cap of $712.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WKHS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Workhorse Group in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Workhorse Group in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Workhorse Group by 310.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 12,638 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Workhorse Group in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Workhorse Group by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 292,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 64,367 shares in the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, a custom-designed purpose-built all-electric drone system.

