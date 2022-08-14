FY2022 EPS Estimates for Conformis, Inc. Decreased by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:CFMS)

Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Conformis in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will earn ($0.32) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.31). The consensus estimate for Conformis’ current full-year earnings is ($0.32) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Conformis’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Conformis had a negative return on equity of 64.59% and a negative net margin of 99.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.

CFMS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Conformis from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conformis in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ CFMS opened at $0.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.25. Conformis has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Institutional Trading of Conformis

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Conformis by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 112,322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 42,070 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Conformis by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,038,901 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,598,000 after buying an additional 294,813 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Conformis by 2,932.7% in the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 14,768,823 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,245,000 after buying an additional 14,281,841 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Conformis by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 18,252,244 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,897,000 after buying an additional 416,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Conformis by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,033,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,130,000 after buying an additional 352,228 shares in the last quarter. 51.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conformis Company Profile

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, a custom-made partial knee replacement option for either unicompartmental or bicompartmental osteoarthritis of the knee; iTotal CR, a cruciate retaining total knee replacement product; iTotal PS, a posterior stabilized knee replacement product, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.

