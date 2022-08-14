FY2022 EPS Estimates for Novanta Inc. Decreased by William Blair (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for Novanta in a report issued on Tuesday, August 9th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $2.99 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.00. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Novanta’s current full-year earnings is $2.99 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Novanta’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS.
Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Novanta had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $215.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Novanta Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of Novanta stock opened at $151.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.97. Novanta has a 12-month low of $110.84 and a 12-month high of $184.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.99 and a beta of 1.16.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novanta
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOVT. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Novanta by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,690,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,121,000 after purchasing an additional 71,544 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Novanta by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,426,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,993,000 after purchasing an additional 22,440 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novanta by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,031,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,859,000 after purchasing an additional 37,826 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,015,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,522,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Novanta by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 712,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,336,000 after buying an additional 17,998 shares during the period. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Novanta Company Profile
Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.
