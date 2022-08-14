FY2022 EPS Estimates for Vera Therapeutics, Inc. Lifted by Wedbush (NASDAQ:VERA)

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 10th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.83) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.98). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vera Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.04) per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VERA. HC Wainwright began coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

Shares of VERA opened at $20.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 8.24 and a quick ratio of 7.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.38 and a 200-day moving average of $18.58. The company has a market cap of $550.87 million, a PE ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 0.78. Vera Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $37.11.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.04).

In other Vera Therapeutics news, CFO Sean Grant bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.60 per share, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,297.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Vera Therapeutics news, CFO Sean Grant bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.60 per share, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,297.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joanne Curley sold 11,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $183,218.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,550.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,634 shares of company stock worth $594,866 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 445.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

