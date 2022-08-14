GAIL (India) Limited (OTCMKTS:GAILF) Short Interest Update

GAIL (India) Limited (OTCMKTS:GAILF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 58.8% from the July 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

GAIL (India) Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of GAILF opened at $13.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.93. GAIL has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $13.55.

Get GAIL (India) alerts:

About GAIL (India)

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

GAIL (India) Limited operates as a natural gas processing and distribution company in India and internationally. The company operates through Transmission Services, Natural Gas Marketing, Petrochemicals, LPG and Other Liquid Hydrocarbons, and Other segments. It is involved in the transmission, distribution, and marketing of natural gas to the power, city gas distribution, fertilizer, industrial, automotive, and other sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for GAIL (India) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAIL (India) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.