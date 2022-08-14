Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF) Short Interest Update

Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, a growth of 61.1% from the July 15th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Galantas Gold Price Performance

Shares of GALKF stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.42. Galantas Gold has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $0.62.

Get Galantas Gold alerts:

About Galantas Gold

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Galantas Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties primarily in Omagh, Northern Ireland. The company owns and operates a producing open-pit gold mine near Omagh, which covers an area of 189 square kilometers. It also produces by-products of silver and lead.

Receive News & Ratings for Galantas Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galantas Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.