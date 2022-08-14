Gamida Cell (GMDA) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gamida Cell Trading Down 11.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ GMDA opened at $3.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.78. Gamida Cell has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $5.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.72.

Institutional Trading of Gamida Cell

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Gamida Cell by 539.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 12,833 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Gamida Cell by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 621,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 47,587 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Gamida Cell by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 731,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 83,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Gamida Cell by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,630,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,195,000 after purchasing an additional 42,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gamida Cell Company Profile

GMDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Gamida Cell from $13.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Gamida Cell has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.83.

(Get Rating)

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious hematologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that has completed Phase III clinical trial in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

Further Reading

