Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Stake Boosted by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 99.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,072 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Gartner were worth $9,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at about $249,613,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,273,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,097,273,000 after buying an additional 615,832 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 795,910 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $266,089,000 after buying an additional 349,099 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,223,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $409,018,000 after buying an additional 268,338 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Gartner by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 300,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $100,400,000 after acquiring an additional 145,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.82, for a total value of $125,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,436,388.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.82, for a total value of $125,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,436,388.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 10,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total transaction of $3,067,660.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,413,484.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,463 shares of company stock worth $5,639,244 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Gartner from $334.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gartner has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.67.

Shares of IT stock opened at $307.99 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $221.39 and a one year high of $368.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $255.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.60. The stock has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72 and a beta of 1.45.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.70. Gartner had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 497.67%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

