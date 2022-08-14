Genus plc (OTCMKTS:GENSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Genus plc (OTCMKTS:GENSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 62.5% from the July 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 26.0 days.
Genus Stock Performance
GENSF stock opened at $30.00 on Friday. Genus has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $75.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.11.
About Genus
