Genus plc (OTCMKTS:GENSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Genus plc (OTCMKTS:GENSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 62.5% from the July 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 26.0 days.

Genus Stock Performance

GENSF stock opened at $30.00 on Friday. Genus has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $75.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.11.

About Genus

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Genus Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

