George Herrera Sells 2,135 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Stock

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) Director George Herrera sold 2,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total transaction of $97,612.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,033.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Travel + Leisure Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TNL opened at $47.43 on Friday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.67 and a fifty-two week high of $63.19. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.28.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $922.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.86 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Travel + Leisure Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travel + Leisure

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.84%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNL. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Travel + Leisure by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 35,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 0.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TNL. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on Travel + Leisure in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

About Travel + Leisure

(Get Rating)

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Featured Articles

