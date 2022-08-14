Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Receives $110.43 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $108.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Globe Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

In other Globe Life news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total transaction of $80,512.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Globe Life during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Globe Life during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 216.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GL opened at $103.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.88. Globe Life has a 52 week low of $85.25 and a 52 week high of $108.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.45.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.03. Globe Life had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.81%.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

