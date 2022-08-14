Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Golden Minerals Price Performance
Shares of AUMN opened at $0.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.69 and a beta of 1.00. Golden Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.39.
Golden Minerals Company Profile
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Golden Minerals (AUMN)
