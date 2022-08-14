Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Golden Minerals Price Performance

Shares of AUMN opened at $0.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.69 and a beta of 1.00. Golden Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.39.

Get Golden Minerals alerts:

Golden Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.