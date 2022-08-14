Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF) Short Interest Up 65.0% in July

Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 65.0% from the July 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Goldsource Mines Stock Down 7.9 %

Goldsource Mines stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. Goldsource Mines has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average is $0.53.

About Goldsource Mines

Goldsource Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in exploration and development of resource properties in Canada and Guyana. It holds 100% interest in the Eagle Mountain gold project that covers an area of approximately 5,050 hectares located in central Guyana, South America. The company was formerly known as International Antam Resources Ltd.

