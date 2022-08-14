Greenlane (GNLN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 16th. Analysts expect Greenlane to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by ($1.60). Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 23.05% and a negative net margin of 23.33%. The business had revenue of $46.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.39 million. On average, analysts expect Greenlane to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ GNLN opened at $3.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.67. Greenlane has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Greenlane by 22.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,154,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 208,765 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Greenlane by 7.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 544,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 38,320 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Greenlane by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 163,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 71,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Greenlane during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 14.51% of the company’s stock.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc develops and distributes cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, vape solutions, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods. The company provides consumption accessories, vaporizers, pipes, rolling papers and packaging, grinders, and apparel lines, as well as bubblers, rigs, and other smoking and vaporization related accessories and merchandise.

