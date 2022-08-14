Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Major Shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti Sells 3,247 Shares

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 3,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total transaction of $228,751.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,313,943 shares in the company, valued at $163,017,284.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Nicholas Joseph Petitti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 8th, Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 27,696 shares of Greif stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total value of $1,921,271.52.

Greif Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Greif stock opened at $72.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.76. Greif, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.65 and a 12-month high of $72.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.92.

Greif Dividend Announcement

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Greif had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 28.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Greif, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greif

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Greif by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Greif by 0.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Greif by 5.2% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Greif by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Greif by 1.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Greif from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Greif from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Greif currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

Featured Articles

