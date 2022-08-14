Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $8.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $14.00.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $15.50 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. to $17.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.07.
Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of NYSE:TV opened at $7.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.44. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.28.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TV. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the first quarter valued at $111,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the first quarter worth $117,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the first quarter worth $119,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. It operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities; provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.
