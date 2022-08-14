GSE Systems (GVP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 15th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GSE Systems had a net margin of 17.25% and a negative return on equity of 27.25%. The business had revenue of $12.28 million for the quarter.

GVP opened at $1.27 on Friday. GSE Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.09 and a fifty-two week high of $2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.35.

GSE Systems, Inc provides professional and technical engineering, staffing services, and simulation software to the power and process industries in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Improvement Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment provides various simulation products, engineering services, and operation training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries.

