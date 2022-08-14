Guggenheim Raises Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target to $95.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Guggenheim from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

JACK has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Cowen downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $99.00 to $84.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.48.

Jack in the Box Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK opened at $87.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.15. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $54.80 and a one year high of $107.99.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $398.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.37 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.06%. Jack in the Box’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 34.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total value of $42,663.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,778 shares in the company, valued at $2,111,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack in the Box

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 36.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $306,789,000 after purchasing an additional 874,419 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 10.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,254,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,580,000 after buying an additional 207,183 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at $98,706,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,045,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,623,000 after buying an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 938,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $82,111,000 after purchasing an additional 292,155 shares in the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jack in the Box

(Get Rating)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Read More

