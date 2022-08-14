Guggenheim Raises Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target to $95.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Guggenheim from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
JACK has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Cowen downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $99.00 to $84.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.48.
Jack in the Box Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:JACK opened at $87.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.15. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $54.80 and a one year high of $107.99.
Jack in the Box Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 34.51%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total value of $42,663.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,778 shares in the company, valued at $2,111,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack in the Box
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 36.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $306,789,000 after purchasing an additional 874,419 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 10.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,254,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,580,000 after buying an additional 207,183 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at $98,706,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,045,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,623,000 after buying an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 938,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $82,111,000 after purchasing an additional 292,155 shares in the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Jack in the Box
Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
