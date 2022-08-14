Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Hasbro by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 44,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 21,571 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at $694,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 162,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,304,000 after purchasing an additional 62,103 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hasbro Price Performance

Hasbro stock opened at $80.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.93 and a 52-week high of $105.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.79.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.21. Hasbro had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on HAS. KeyCorp cut shares of Hasbro to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.70.

Hasbro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

