Hauck Aufhäuser In… Reiterates €90.00 Price Target for LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG)

Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €90.00 ($91.84) price target on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LEG. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($102.04) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €134.90 ($137.65) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($91.84) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €158.00 ($161.22) target price on LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €88.70 ($90.51) price target on LEG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

LEG Immobilien Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of LEG stock opened at €88.68 ($90.49) on Thursday. LEG Immobilien has a twelve month low of €75.17 ($76.70) and a twelve month high of €98.50 ($100.51). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €83.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €97.77.

LEG Immobilien Company Profile

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

