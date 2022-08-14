Head-To-Head Comparison: InvenTrust Properties (IVT) versus Its Rivals

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) is one of 331 public companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare InvenTrust Properties to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares InvenTrust Properties and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InvenTrust Properties 19.64% 2.76% 1.92% InvenTrust Properties Competitors 14.69% 2.27% 2.45%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for InvenTrust Properties and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InvenTrust Properties 0 1 0 0 2.00 InvenTrust Properties Competitors 1809 11031 12845 268 2.45

Earnings & Valuation

InvenTrust Properties currently has a consensus target price of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.22%. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential upside of 11.58%. Given InvenTrust Properties’ peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe InvenTrust Properties has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares InvenTrust Properties and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio InvenTrust Properties $211.98 million -$5.36 million 44.80 InvenTrust Properties Competitors $790.39 million $173.63 million 36.97

InvenTrust Properties’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than InvenTrust Properties. InvenTrust Properties is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.1% of InvenTrust Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.8% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of InvenTrust Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

InvenTrust Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. InvenTrust Properties pays out 124.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.7% and pay out 113.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. InvenTrust Properties lags its peers as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Summary

InvenTrust Properties peers beat InvenTrust Properties on 11 of the 14 factors compared.

About InvenTrust Properties

InvenTrust Properties Corp. is a premier multi-tenant retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood centers, and select power centers that often have a grocery component, predominantly in Sun Belt markets with favorable demographics. We seek to continue to execute our strategy to enhance our multi-tenant retail platform by further investing in grocery-anchored centers with essential retail in our current markets, while exhibiting focused and disciplined capital allocation.

