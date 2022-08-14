Head-To-Head Comparison: Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) versus Paradigm Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:PDGO)

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) and Paradigm Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:PDGO – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Pan American Silver and Paradigm Oil and Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pan American Silver -3.76% 3.89% 2.94% Paradigm Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Pan American Silver has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paradigm Oil and Gas has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

44.3% of Pan American Silver shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Paradigm Oil and Gas shares are held by institutional investors. 12.9% of Pan American Silver shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Pan American Silver and Paradigm Oil and Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pan American Silver 0 0 7 0 3.00 Paradigm Oil and Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pan American Silver currently has a consensus target price of $33.17, suggesting a potential upside of 82.54%. Given Pan American Silver’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pan American Silver is more favorable than Paradigm Oil and Gas.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pan American Silver and Paradigm Oil and Gas’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pan American Silver $1.63 billion 2.34 $97.43 million ($0.31) -58.61 Paradigm Oil and Gas $3.32 billion 0.00 -$495.10 million N/A N/A

Pan American Silver has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Paradigm Oil and Gas.

Summary

Pan American Silver beats Paradigm Oil and Gas on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pan American Silver

(Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp. in April 1995. Pan American Silver Corp. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Paradigm Oil and Gas

(Get Rating)

Paradigm Oil and Gas, Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of oil and gas properties. It holds interests in 4 oil and gas leases covering approximately 934 net mineral acres located in the Wichita and Navarro counties of Texas. The company is headquartered in Indian Rocks Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.