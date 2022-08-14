Herold Advisors Inc. Buys 1,425 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Herold Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.4% of Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.5% during the first quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.2% during the first quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.0% during the first quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,134,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.1% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 38,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $122.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $358.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $106.06 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Citigroup raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.