Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Highwoods Properties in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.97. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Highwoods Properties’ current full-year earnings is $3.95 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Highwoods Properties’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.32 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HIW. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet cut Highwoods Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Highwoods Properties from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.57.

Highwoods Properties stock opened at $35.46 on Friday. Highwoods Properties has a 12 month low of $32.62 and a 12 month high of $47.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.26%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 13,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,570 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 85,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,792,000 after buying an additional 17,508 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 100,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after buying an additional 8,020 shares in the last quarter. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

