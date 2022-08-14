Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HRL. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth $33,000. 41.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HRL. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Hormel Foods to $48.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Insider Transactions at Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Stock Up 0.5 %

In other news, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $97,629.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,944,702.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $225,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,405.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $97,629.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,254 shares in the company, valued at $3,944,702.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

HRL opened at $49.86 on Friday. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.48 and a fifty-two week high of $55.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.13.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

Hormel Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.