Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.82.

HST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

Insider Activity at Host Hotels & Resorts

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $64,516.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,957.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 10,707 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $224,847.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 379,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,964,985. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,290 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $64,516.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,957.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 71,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 6,328 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 50,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,828,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,528,000 after purchasing an additional 37,129 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 146,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 520,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter.

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $19.53 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $14.67 and a 12 month high of $21.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.17 and its 200-day moving average is $18.36. The company has a current ratio of 11.29, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.24.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.12). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 13.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

See Also

