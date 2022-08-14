Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 474,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,161 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $9,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HST. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 220.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,012,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071,234 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 44,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,092,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,090,000 after buying an additional 378,900 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 21,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $64,516.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,957.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,290 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $64,516.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,957.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 10,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $224,847.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379,285 shares in the company, valued at $7,964,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HST opened at $19.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.24. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $21.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 11.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.36.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.12). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 13.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.00%.

A number of research firms recently commented on HST. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.82.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

