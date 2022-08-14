Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 206.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 278,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,029 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $10,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HWM. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,645,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,671,000 after purchasing an additional 74,973 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,175,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,695,000 after buying an additional 5,502,535 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,075,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,619,000 after acquiring an additional 78,456 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 6,756,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,057,000 after acquiring an additional 137,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,562,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,405,000 after acquiring an additional 275,025 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $38.55 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.41 and a twelve month high of $38.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.45. The company has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.83 and a beta of 1.59.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 8.89%.

Insider Transactions at Howmet Aerospace

In related news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 63,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $2,298,568.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 382,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,884,181.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HWM shares. Benchmark raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.57.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

(Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Further Reading

