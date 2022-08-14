IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) PT Lowered to $124.00 at Cowen

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Cowen from $130.00 to $124.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $149.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $139.33.
IAC/InterActiveCorp Stock Performance
Shares of IAC stock opened at $76.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $66.59 and a 52 week high of $158.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.60.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About IAC/InterActiveCorp
IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.