IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) PT Lowered to $124.00 at Cowen

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Cowen from $130.00 to $124.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $149.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $139.33.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $76.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $66.59 and a 52 week high of $158.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.60.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 9,650.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

