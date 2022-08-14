IM Cannabis (IMCC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 15th. Analysts expect IM Cannabis to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.11). IM Cannabis had a negative net margin of 44.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $18.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.94 million. On average, analysts expect IM Cannabis to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get IM Cannabis alerts:

IM Cannabis Stock Performance

Shares of IMCC stock opened at $0.65 on Friday. IM Cannabis has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $4.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $45.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.37.

Institutional Trading of IM Cannabis

About IM Cannabis

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IM Cannabis stock. Baader Bank INC boosted its position in shares of IM Cannabis Corp. ( NASDAQ:IMCC Get Rating ) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,904 shares during the period. Baader Bank INC owned 0.34% of IM Cannabis worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 18.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers cannabis flowers and strain specific cannabis extracts under the IMC brand; and dried flower, pre-rolls, and pressed hash offerings under the WAGNERS and Highland Grow brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IM Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IM Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.