IM Cannabis (IMCC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 15th. Analysts expect IM Cannabis to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.
IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.11). IM Cannabis had a negative net margin of 44.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $18.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.94 million. On average, analysts expect IM Cannabis to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
IM Cannabis Stock Performance
Shares of IMCC stock opened at $0.65 on Friday. IM Cannabis has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $4.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $45.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.37.
About IM Cannabis
IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers cannabis flowers and strain specific cannabis extracts under the IMC brand; and dried flower, pre-rolls, and pressed hash offerings under the WAGNERS and Highland Grow brands.
