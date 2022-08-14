Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Stock Position Lowered by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lessened its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,336,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,345,912,000 after acquiring an additional 924,880 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,657,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,222,667,000 after acquiring an additional 181,150 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,347,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $686,122,000 after acquiring an additional 388,337 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Incyte by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,590,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $336,960,000 after buying an additional 179,500 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Incyte by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,858,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,546,000 after buying an additional 32,423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

Incyte Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $73.99 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $61.91 and a 1 year high of $84.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.64.

Insider Activity at Incyte

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.22. Incyte had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $911.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Incyte’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $130,015.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,567.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total value of $459,372.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,045.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $130,015.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,567.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INCY has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Incyte from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.92.

Incyte Profile

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.