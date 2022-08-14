InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) Receives $7.77 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.77.

INNV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on InnovAge from $5.00 to $3.90 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of InnovAge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Institutional Trading of InnovAge

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INNV. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in InnovAge during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of InnovAge by 400.0% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in InnovAge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in InnovAge in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in InnovAge by 4,122.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

InnovAge Stock Performance

About InnovAge

INNV opened at $4.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $600.35 million, a PE ratio of 44.30 and a beta of 1.18. InnovAge has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $16.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

