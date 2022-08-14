Insider Buying: Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Director Buys $90,132.00 in Stock

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) Director Steven Gannon bought 44,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.03 per share, with a total value of $90,132.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 56,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,492. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 7.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ FUSN opened at $2.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.09. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.99 and a twelve month high of $9.50.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.09. Fusion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 33.91% and a negative net margin of 3,647.40%. The business had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.55 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUSN. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 45,219.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 21,253 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $417,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,048,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after acquiring an additional 190,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,055,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FUSN. Wedbush decreased their target price on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. William Blair began coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to various targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

