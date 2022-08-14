Insider Buying: Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Chairman Purchases $94,220.00 in Stock

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) Chairman Alan D. Gold bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $94.22 per share, for a total transaction of $94,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 212,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,003,659.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

IIPR stock opened at $98.44 on Friday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.38 and a fifty-two week high of $288.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 55.21 and a current ratio of 55.21. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 137.80%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.8% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wolfe Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Compass Point cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.60.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

