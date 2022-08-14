Insider Buying: Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVRW) Director Buys $98,670.00 in Stock

Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVRW – Get Rating) Director Ezra S. Field bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.59 per share, with a total value of $98,670.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 67,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,664.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Reservoir Media Trading Down 2.0 %

RSVRW opened at $1.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.47. Reservoir Media, Inc. has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $2.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Reservoir Media stock. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVRW – Get Rating) by 48.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,207,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392,219 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Reservoir Media were worth $2,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

